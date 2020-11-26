Chetan Singh Solanki, MP's 'Solar Gandhi', to Propel 'Energy Swaraj' Mission for 11 Years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday flagged off the 'Energy Swaraj' journey of Professor Chetan Singh Solanki which will travel across India and raise awareness on solar energy for the next 11 years.

A social entrepreneur, scientist and researcher, Solanki, a native of Barwani district, is known as the Solar Man of India and Solar Gandhi for his endeavours to promote solar energy.

Before flagging off a special customised solar-powered bus, Chouhan said starting from 400 MW in 2012, MP has reached 5,000MW solar energy production and aims to touch 10,000 MW by 2022. Chouhan said MP has appointed Solanki as brand ambassador of the solar energy mission.

Chouhan said solar panels will be installed on the surface at Omkareshwar dam that will help save water and produce solar power.

Solanki said the customised bus in which he will travel has been prepared by him and has all the facilities for day-to-day life and space for meetings and training sessions.