Chhapra Bemused as RJD Workers Out on Streets Against Citizenship Act Begin Burning Rabri Devi's Effigy

One section of party workers gathered in a procession against Citizenship Act, another section, took out a rally a few hundred metres away, condemning Rabri Devi for allegedly beating up Aishwarya Roy.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
File photo of Rabri Devi.

Chhapra: An effigy of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was set on fire here on Saturday by people allegedly owing allegiance to RJD legislator Chandrika Roy, whose daughter is engaged in a marital dispute with her elder son.

Rabri Devi's party, the RJD, had called a statewide bandh during the day in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The incident took place in Parsa assembly segment represented by Roy, which falls under Saran Lok Sabha segment — formerly known as Chhapra — which RJD supremo Lalu Prasad represented until being disqualified following his conviction in the fodder scam.

Locals were bemused to see the division within the local RJD unit that played itself out on the streets. One section of party workers gathered in a procession at a street corner named after Roy's late father Daroga Prasad Rai — a former chief minister — raising slogans against CAA, NRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, a sight that was replicated across the state during the day.

Another section, comprising loyalists of Roy, took out a rally a few hundred metres away, condemning Rabri Devi for allegedly beating up and humiliating the MLA's daughter Aishwarya Roy, who is married to her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav.

The couple had tied the knot in May last year and Yadav - known for his volatile temperament and earthy demeanor that is in contrast with his urbane wife - filed a divorce petition six months later.

Aishwarya Roy, who had been staying with Rabri Devi despite the marital dispute, had on Sunday accused her mother-in-law of driving her out of the house after physical assault. She later lodged an FIR against Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav, accusing them of cruelty and domestic violence. The former CM filed a counter complaint against Aishwarya, alleging that she faced life threat from her daughter-in-law.

