Chhath Puja 2019: Date, Time and Rituals Observed on Festival for the Sun God

Chhath Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is an ode to Sun God and is observed with great fervour and enthusiasm. The four-day long Chhath Puja celebrations began on October 31 and will be on till November 3. Devotees also worship sister of Sun God Shashti devi or Chhathi Maiya, during the Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik month on the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe nirjala fast, where they do not even drink water and offer prayers to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya by taking a holy dip in the nearest river to them. During the Chhath Puja, devotees offer prayers to the rising and setting sun.

Devotees also offer fruits including sugarcane, banana among others, flowers, kheer, rice laddu. They pray for prosperity, happiness and well-being.

The food that is prepared during Chhath Puja is complete vegetarian and does not even include salt, onions or garlic.

Chhath Puja is also commonly known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

When is Chhath Puja is celebrated?

Chhath Puja is celebrated twice in a year.

- Chaitra Shashthi or Chaiti Chhath is celebrated during summers in March and April

- Karthik Chhath is celebrated during winters in October and November

Important dates for Chhath Puja 2019 or Karthik Chhath 2019

- Thursday, October 31 - Nahai Khai

- Friday, November 1 - Lohanda and Kharna

- Saturday, November 2 - Sandhya Arghyadaan

- Sunday, November 3 - Suryodya/Usha Arghyadaan and Paran

Chhath Puja 2019 date and time:

According to Drikpanchang, Chhath Puja 2019 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2.

Sunrise or Surya Uday on Chhath Puja 2019 day - 6:39 am

Sunset on Chhath Puja 2019 day - 6:05 pm

Shashthi Tithi begins - 12:51 am on November 2, 2019

Shashthi Tithi ends - 1:31 am on November 3, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.