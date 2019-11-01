Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Chhath Puja 2019: Date, Time and Rituals Observed on Festival for the Sun God

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik month on the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe fast and offer prayers to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya by taking a holy dip in the nearest river to them.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chhath Puja 2019: Date, Time and Rituals Observed on Festival for the Sun God
Agra: People offer prayers to the rising sun during the Chhath puja on the bank of River Yamuna in the backdrop of Taj Mahal, Agra. (Image: PTI)

Chhath Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is an ode to Sun God and is observed with great fervour and enthusiasm. The four-day long Chhath Puja celebrations began on October 31 and will be on till November 3. Devotees also worship sister of Sun God Shashti devi or Chhathi Maiya, during the Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik month on the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe nirjala fast, where they do not even drink water and offer prayers to Sun God and Chhathi Maiya by taking a holy dip in the nearest river to them. During the Chhath Puja, devotees offer prayers to the rising and setting sun.

Devotees also offer fruits including sugarcane, banana among others, flowers, kheer, rice laddu. They pray for prosperity, happiness and well-being.

The food that is prepared during Chhath Puja is complete vegetarian and does not even include salt, onions or garlic.

Chhath Puja is also commonly known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

When is Chhath Puja is celebrated?

Chhath Puja is celebrated twice in a year.

- Chaitra Shashthi or Chaiti Chhath is celebrated during summers in March and April

- Karthik Chhath is celebrated during winters in October and November

Important dates for Chhath Puja 2019 or Karthik Chhath 2019

- Thursday, October 31 - Nahai Khai

- Friday, November 1 - Lohanda and Kharna

- Saturday, November 2 - Sandhya Arghyadaan

- Sunday, November 3 - Suryodya/Usha Arghyadaan and Paran

Chhath Puja 2019 date and time:

According to Drikpanchang, Chhath Puja 2019 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2.

Sunrise or Surya Uday on Chhath Puja 2019 day - 6:39 am

Sunset on Chhath Puja 2019 day - 6:05 pm

Shashthi Tithi begins - 12:51 am on November 2, 2019

Shashthi Tithi ends - 1:31 am on November 3, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram