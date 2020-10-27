Chhath Puja 2020: Indian Railways Announced 46 Special Trains for the Festival

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, travel to Bihar is expected to rise significantly in light of the upcoming festival season. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Railways will be running special trains to Bihar to meet the increased demands.

The reason for this increased temporary migration is Chhath Puja. The Chhath Puja is a very elaborate festival which lasts for four days. This year, the dates are from November 18 to November 21. To manage the increasing rush of passengers returning to their home-state, around 46 special trains have been announced.

On October 13, the department announced the operation of 392 special festival trains between October 20 and November 30. The months of October and November are the peak of festival season with Navratri, Dusshera, Chhath, and Diwali. Depending on the region, each festival sees an increased demand of travel to the state of Bihar.

So far, the Indian Railways has started service of more than 300 special express/mail trains which are running regularly all across the country. However, the special festival trains will only be running till November 30.

Here are all the Chhath Puja special trains that have been announced:

1. 04404/04403 Anand Vihar Terminal-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Super-Fast Special

2. 04406/04405 New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi Super-Fast Special

3. 04408/04407 New Delhi-Darbhanga-New Delhi Super-Fast Special

4. 04092/04091 New Delhi-Jayanagar-New Delhi Express Special

5. 04030/04029 Delhi-Muzaffarpur-Delhi Bi-Weekly Super-Fast Special Express

6. 04410/04409 New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Super-Fast Special Express

7. 04412/04411 Delhi Jn-Saharsa - Delhi Jn Bi-weekly Super-Fast Special Express

8. 04624/04623 Amritsar-Saharsa-Amritsar Bi-Weekly Super-Fast Special Express

9. 02422/02421 Jammu-Ajmer-Jammu-Jammu Super-Fast Express Special (Daily)

10. 02237/02238 Varanasi-Jammuutvi-Varanasi Super-Fast Special Train (Daily)

11. 04041/04042 Delhi Jn-Dehradun-Delhi Jn Express Special

12. 02231/02232 Lucknow-Chandigarh-Lucknow Weekly Super-Fast Express Special Train (Daily)

13. 02448/02447 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Super-Fast Special (Daily)

14. 04503/04504 Kalka-Shimla-Kalka Express Special (Daily)

15. 09717/09718 Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur Special Express (3 days a week)

16. 04887/04888 Badmer-Rishikesh-Badmer Special Express (Daily)

17. 04519/04520 Delhi Jn-Bathinda-Delhi Jn Special (Daily)

18. 02471/02472 Sriganganagar-Delhi Jn-Sriganganagar Special (Daily)

19. 09611/09612 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special

20. 09613/09614 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express Special (2 days a week)

21. 02191/02192 Jabalpur-Haridwar-Jabalpur Super-Fast Express Special (weekly)

22. 02530/02529 Lucknow-Pataliputra-Lucknow Super-Fast Express Special (5 days a week)

23. 02165/02166 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhupar-Lokmanya Tilak SuperFast Express Special (2 days a week)