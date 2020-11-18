Chhath Puja 2020: Read Guidelines Issued by States Including Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Mumbai

Six days after the celebration of Diwali, the people from Bihar and Jharkhand mark the festival of Chhath Puja. As the name suggests, Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day or Chhath tithi in the Shukla Paksh (Waxing lunar phase) in the Hindi month of Kartik. It is usually a four-day long celebration. This year, Chhath Puja will be observed on November 20. To mark the day, married women with a son observe a fast and dedicate offering to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Well, the festival is celebrated with great grandeur, there will be certain limitations and guidelines this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The states will a larger Bihari population, especially Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha, have already issued guidelines for the celebration of the festival.

Chhath Puja 2020 guidelines for Bihar

1. Lakes have been cleaned up for the occasion. Only lake will be proper barricades will be open to devotees.

2. Devotees are advised to follow social distancing guidelines while offering argha. People are advised to follow the rituals at home, if possible.

3. There will be special arrangements for people who want to carry water home from the rivers for the festival.

4. Devotees will not be allowed to take bath in the rivers. There will be no stalls for food or arrangements for seating.

5. The government has advised people above 60 years and children below 10 years to stay away from the ghats.

Chhath Puja 2020 guidelines for Jharkhand

1. The State Disaster Management Committee has put a ban on any musical or cultural programme near the waterbodies.

2. Devotees will not be allowed to put decorative lights or burst firecrackers at public places.

3. It is advised not to take bath in the rivers as this increases the risk of COVID transmission. There is also a ban on putting stalls near waterbodies.

4. The government will mark barricading for the celebration of festival. It is strictly advised to follow social distancing.

Chhath Puja 2020 guidelines for Delhi

1. No public arrangements have been made for celebrating Chhath Puja, as devotes are advised to mark the festival at their home.

Chhath Puja 2020 guidelines for Mumbai

1. No chhath puja allowed at riverbanks, sea, lakes and beaches, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A fresh circular stated that the rituals can only be performed in artificial tanks which the organisers will have to build at their own cost.

2. Social distancing will have to be maintained. Police will have to ensure that Covid-19 protocols are being adhered to.