Chhath Puja 2020: State-wise Covid-19 Restrictions in Delhi, Maharashtra, Bengal

The novel coronavirus has entirely changed the world's way of functioning. It has not only hugely impacted the day to day life but has also deeply affected the way festivals are celebrated.

On the pious occasion of mahaparva of Chhath 2020, different states across the country have issued guidelines that need to be mandatorily followed. Let's take a look at it:

1. DELHI: Gatherings in public places have been banned by the Delhi government. This has been done keeping in mind the rising cases of novel coronavirus . The Arvind Kejriwal led government has announced a holiday on this occasion. The Delhi High Court has also refused to allow Chhath Puja celebrations at the ghats in the national capital.

2. BIHAR: The state government of Bihar has appealed to people in the state to perform the puja from their home. This has been done so that people do not come in contact with each other. The authorities have urged people to not dip in the river at the time of giving Arghya during Chhath Puja.

3. UTTAR PRADESH: Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines. The government has clearly put on record that social distancing and masks are compulsory in all programs. People have been further urged to mark the festival at home or at places that are near their house.

4. JHARKHAND: The Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand has not allowed the Chhath festival to be celebrated in public. The state government has not allowed Arghya in public pond, dam, reservoir and river on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

5. MAHARASHTRA: Maharashtra, too, has banned celebrating Chhath Puja at beaches, rivers and ponds in Mumbai. The government has also asked the Mumbai Police to stop crowds of devotees from gathering in public places.

6. WEST BENGAL: West Bengal has many restrictions for the festival of Chhath. The Mamata Banerjee-led government, unlike other states, has permitted the gathering in restricted numbers. However, any kind of fireworks are not permitted. The Odisha government too has imposed these restrictions.