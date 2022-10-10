Chhath Puja: Know Special Trains Connecting Delhi And Bihar in October 2022

The East Central Railway has decided to run special trains for the convenience of passengers travelling during the Diwali-Chhath Puja interval. The Railways has decided to run 8 pairs i.e. 16 special trains between Delhi and Bihar. If you are also planning to make a round trip to Bihar and back, this article might help you.

Train No. 04048 Anand Vihar Terminal-Muzaffarpur Puja Special – will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal on 20 October at noon – and the next day at 10.25 PM, will reach Muzaffarpur.

Train No. 04047 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Puja Special – will leave Muzaffarpur at 1:00 PM on 21st October – and will reach Anand Vihar Terminus at 10:10 AM, the next day.

This train will stop at Hajipur, Chhapra, Gorakhpur and other stations.

Train No. 04028 Anand Vihar Terminus-Muzaffarpur Puja Special – will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at noon on 26 October – and will reach Muzaffarpur at 10:25 AM, the next day.

Train No. 04027 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Puja Special – will leave Muzaffarpur on October 27 at 1:00 PM – and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 10:10 AM the next day.

This train will stop at Hajipur, Chhapra, Gorakhpur and other stations.

Train No. 04022 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa Puja Special – will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 03:25 PM on 22nd October – and will reach Saharsa at 4 PM the next day.

Train No. 04021 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal Puja Special – will leave Saharsa on 23rd October at 7:00 PM – and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:10 PM the next day.

This train will stop at other stations including Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni Junction, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan and Gorakhpur.

Train No. 04060 Delhi-Darbhanga Puja Special – will leave Delhi on the 20th & 26th of October at 02:20 PM – and will reach Darbhanga at 3:45 PM the next day.

Train number 04059 Darbhanga-Delhi Puja Special – will leave Darbhanga at 6:20 PM on October 21 – and 27 and reach Delhi at 7:55 PM the next day.

This train will stop at other stations including Samastipur, Barauni Junction, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and Varanasi.

Train No. 04032 Delhi-Darbhanga Puja Special – will leave Delhi on 27th October at 02:20 PM – and will reach Darbhanga at 3:45 PM the next day.

Train No. 04031 Darbhanga-Delhi Puja Special – will leave Darbhanga at 6:20 PM on 28th October – and reach Delhi at 7:55 PM the next day.

This train will stop at other stations including Samastipur, Barauni Junction, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

Train No. 04068 New Delhi-Saharsa Puja Special – will leave New Delhi on the 21st, 26th and 29th of October at 12:05 PM – and will reach Saharsa the next day at 03:30 PM.

Train No. 04067 Saharsa – New Delhi Puja Special will leave Saharsa at 07:00 hrs on the 22nd, 27th & 30th of October – and will reach New Delhi at 07:10 AM the next day.

This train will stop at other stations including Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Khagaria, Barauni Junction, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur and Hajipur.

Train No. 04016 Anand Vihar Terminus-Saharsa Puja Special – will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 03:25 PM on 23rd & 26th October – and will reach Saharsa at 4 PM the next day.

Train No. 04015 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal Puja Special – will leave Saharsa at 7 PM on October 24 and 27 – and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:10 PM the next day.

This train will stop at Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni Junction, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan and Gorakhpur among other stations.

Train No. 04062 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa Puja Special – will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 03.25 PM on 21st, 25th and 28th of October – and will leave Anand Vihar Terminal at 4 PM the next day. Reach Saharsa.

Train No. 04061 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminal Puja Special will leave Saharsa at 7 PM on 22, 26 and 29 October – and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 8:10 PM the next day.

This train will stop at Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni Junction, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan and Gorakhpur among other stations.

