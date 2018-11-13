'Chhath Puja Patna': Bihar Residents, Here's a One-stop Portal for All Festival-Related Queries

The Patna district administration has made elaborate security arrangements along all ghats by the river Ganga here to avert any untoward incident during this year's Chhath festival that began Sunday, officials said.A total number of 91 medical camps have been set up at different ghats in Patna, the officials said. At least 20 types of medicines will be available at the camps and 32 ambulances have been deployed at various places for the safety of devotees, the Health Minister of Bihar, Mangal Pandey, said on Sunday.Four river ambulances have been pressed into service as well, Pandey said. All the government hospitals and five private hospitals have been asked to be alert during the four-day festival, Pandey added.The District Magistrate (DM) of Patna, Kumar Ravi, along with other officials, visited some major ghats on Saturday, and had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the festival.The administration has set up watch towers, changing rooms, toilets, public address system, urinals and CCTVs at the ghats, Kumar Ravi had said on Saturday. Power supply at the ghats will be adequate, the had DM said.Out of the 102 ghats in the city, 80 ghats have been marked as safe, he said. A district control room has also been set up to help people, he added. Besides, a total of 300 rescuers, from National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF), have been deployed at various ghats along the river Ganga, the DM said, adding, 76 inflatable boats have also been deployed in case of emergencies, the DM said.Taking a cue from the stampede during the Chhath festival of 2012, which was said to be triggered by a rumour, the DM urged people to use the 'Chhath Puja Patna' app to get correct information. The district administration has also banned boats from plying on the river Ganga during the festival, he added.The four-day Chhath festival, celebrated with immense fervour across Bihar, began on Sunday with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual. Devotees across the state took a holy dip in rivers, ponds and other water bodies followed by a meal comprising lentil soup, boiled pumpkin and rice.