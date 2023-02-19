CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » Chhatrapati Shivaji Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tributes Says his Courage, Emphasis on Good Governance Inspires Us
1-MIN READ

Chhatrapati Shivaji Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tributes Says his Courage, Emphasis on Good Governance Inspires Us

PTI

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 11:48 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years (File Photo: pmindia.gov.in)

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years (File Photo: pmindia.gov.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

“I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet.

He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Chhatrapati Shivaji
  2. pm modi
  3. shivaji
first published:February 19, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated:February 19, 2023, 11:48 IST
Read More