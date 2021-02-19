Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2021: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Maratha Warrior on His Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the Maratha warrior.

Taking to Twitter, PM wrote words of praise for the great leader. "I pay my respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Maa Bharati on his birth anniversary. His indomitable courage, amazing valour and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire people across generations...," PM Modi wrote on Twitter with a video of him paying homage to the great Maratha warrior.

Founder of the Maratha Kingdom, a leader, and fighter Chhatrapati Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, in the prestigious Shivneri Fort and was formally crowned as Chhatrapati of Raigad on June 6, 1674.

One of the bravest and most progressive rulers that India has ever witnessed, Chhatrapati Shivaji had won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire by virtue of his master strategy.

Shivaji Maharaj is known as the father of guerrilla warfare in India and he pioneered the 'Shiva Sutra' or 'Ganimi Kava' against the Mughals in 1645 leading to the establishment of the great Maratha empire.

Shivaji's forces expanded the Maratha empire, capturing and building great forts. At the ripe age of just 15, Shivaji persuaded Inayat Khan, the commander of Bijapuri to hand over the Torna Fort to him.