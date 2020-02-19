Take the pledge to vote

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: All You Need to Know About Day Celebrating Birth of Warrior-king

Shivaji Jayanti falls on February 19 every year. The Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra as it is celebrated on a grand scale in the state.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 19, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: All You Need to Know About Day Celebrating Birth of Warrior-king
A Marathi community member waves flag during a procession to commemorate Shivaji Jayanti in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of great the Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj. The Jayanti is mainly observed in Maharashtra. This year’s Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior.

Shiv Jayanti Date

Shivaji Jayanti falls on February 19 every year. The Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra as it is celebrated on a grand scale in the state.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort. Considered as the greatest Maratha ruler, Shivaji was known for establishing a competent and liberal civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations.

History and Significance

There are many stories of his strength and valour. Shivaji Maharaj carved out a territory from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur that led to the beginning of the Maratha Empire. The great warrior seized the Toma fort at the age of 16 and by the time he turned 17, he had taken hold of the Raigad and Kondana forts. Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation took place in 1674.

The Jayanti of the great emperor was first started in Pune in 1870 by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who had discovered the tomb of Shivaji Maharaj on Raigad. Phule also wrote the longest and first Ballad on Shivaji Maharaj’s life.

Shivaji Jayanti had a vital role during India’s freedom struggle. Bal Gangadhar Tilak used the occasion to unite people during British oppression. Till date the Jayanti is celebrated with much fanfare.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
