Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: Here are Some Wishes

February 19, 2021 marks the birth anniversary of one of the most revered Maratha rulers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born in Shivneri fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune in 1630, Shivaji belonged to the Bhonsle-Maratha clan and went on to fight the then Mughal empire led by Aurangzeb for several years and defeated the Mughal army. The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra where people celebrate this day with pride and valour and remember his contribution.

There are several tales and anecdotes that have been passed on from generations that point out Shivaji’s impressive personality. One such anecdote mentions that at the young age of 16, Shivaji captured the Toma fort and when he was 17, he had reigned over the Raigad and Kondan forts. The Maratha ruler is also remembered for being a shrewd war strategist. With his effective use of guerilla warfare, support from the local population, knowledge of terrain, superior mobility and surprise, Shivaji was able to defeat a much advanced Mughal army. Shivaji converted an impoverished population into a vibrant and highly motivated military force to finally defeat the mighty mughal empire at the time.

