Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2020: Here’s How to Remember the Maratha Leader

One of the first Indian emperors to establish a navy, Shivaji also had an army of around 10,000 soldiers. He built forts, including Jaigad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 3, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2020: Here’s How to Remember the Maratha Leader
One of the first Indian emperors to establish a navy, Shivaji also had an army of around 10,000 soldiers. He built forts, including Jaigad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg.

The great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj breathed his last on April 3, 1680. This year marks the 340th death anniversary of the Maratha ruler who is known for his tactics and valour.

The Indian warrior-king made himself an empire from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur. He was crowned as the first Chhatrapati or emperor of his realm in 1674. Shivaji is known for unifying Hindus against the Mughals.

One of the first Indian emperors to establish a navy, Shivaji also had an army of around 10,000 soldiers. He built forts, including Jaigad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg.

He was deeply religious and loved to be in the companies of Sufi saints. He worked towards glorifying the Hindi culture by promoting languages like Marathi and Sanskrit.

On his 340th death anniversary, here are some of the great words uttered by the great leader:

· Freedom is a boon, which everyone has a right to receive.

· Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.

· Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

· Never bend your head, always hold it high.

· If a tree, which is not a highly elevated living entity, can be so tolerant and merciful to give sweet mangoes even when hit by anyone; being a king, should I not be more merciful and tolerant than the tree?

· Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.

· No need to be learned from own fault. We can learn a lot from others' mistakes.

· Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,233

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,040,664

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    222,240

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,191

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres