Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2020: Here’s How to Remember the Maratha Leader

The great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj breathed his last on April 3, 1680. This year marks the 340th death anniversary of the Maratha ruler who is known for his tactics and valour.

The Indian warrior-king made himself an empire from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur. He was crowned as the first Chhatrapati or emperor of his realm in 1674. Shivaji is known for unifying Hindus against the Mughals.

One of the first Indian emperors to establish a navy, Shivaji also had an army of around 10,000 soldiers. He built forts, including Jaigad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg.

He was deeply religious and loved to be in the companies of Sufi saints. He worked towards glorifying the Hindi culture by promoting languages like Marathi and Sanskrit.

On his 340th death anniversary, here are some of the great words uttered by the great leader:

· Freedom is a boon, which everyone has a right to receive.

· Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.

· Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

· Never bend your head, always hold it high.

· If a tree, which is not a highly elevated living entity, can be so tolerant and merciful to give sweet mangoes even when hit by anyone; being a king, should I not be more merciful and tolerant than the tree?

· Self-confidence provides strength and Power impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.

· No need to be learned from own fault. We can learn a lot from others' mistakes.

