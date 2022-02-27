Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Gets Nod from Heritage Committee for Redevelopment

The World Heritage Site Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is all set to become a world-class station with the Railways getting clearance from the heritage committee for the plan. With the heritage committee clearance, the Railways will now approach Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) after which they will require the Uniot cabinet’s go-ahead for the project.

It is a Rs 1,642 crore project to redevelop the CSMT, which was built in 1888 and was previously known as Victoria Terminus. Like the New Delhi station, the redeveloped CSMT station would have the hybrid BOT model, according to a report in swarajyamag.com, where the Railways will make 40 per cent payment during the construction while 60 per cent of it will be made to the builder in installments as assured return over the next 26 years.

“We have got all necessary clearances including heritage for CSMT for the redevelopment. New Delhi station also has got all required clearances. So both the proposals would be moved for PPPAC approval before getting the Cabinet nod," news website Swarajya quoted a senior Railway Ministry official as saying.

He added, “We would ensure the protection of heritage in the redevelopment work."

The delay in the approval from the heritage committee was due to land-related issues and the priority would be the redevelopment of the core area, after which would come the commercial development which involves real estate.

Before Covid-19, over 14 lakh passengers were using the CSMT station daily and on the suburban side, the estimate peak hour load is about 1.6 lakh commuters.

In order to control rush hour, the redeveloped station will have separate arrival and departure passenger paths. Apart from that, there will be two new station nodes, one for the suburban and the other for long-distance commuters. Connecting the two nodes will be a retail skywalk.

According to the project, there will be multiples entrances to the station on DN Road, Crawford Market and the heritage area will be decongested with the relocating of some offices to PD’Mello Road in Mumbai.

While making it friendly for use, the project aims at conserving the heritage area and getting it back to its original glory.

The project will see the addition of modern facilities like escalators, elevators and public plazas. The design is made keeping in mind the rush hour management and demand for waiting areas, movement paths and food and retail counters.

