Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Descendant to Launch Agitation Against Govt Today for Maratha Quota

On Sunday, Maratha leader and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will launch the community’s agitation for reservation in education and government jobs.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati will attend a function at Raigad Fort in the Mahad area of Raigad district of Maharashtra on the occasion of the coronation day anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj today.

Earlier in May, he gave an ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and raised several demands- review and curative petitions in the Supreme Court against its order to scrap the quota, along with a petition to the Centre for the reservation.

The demands also included- benefits for community’s students such as hostel facilities and scholarships and revival of Pune-based SARTHI to ensure educational and social well-being of the Maratha youth.

The Supreme Court on May 5 struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to the Maratha community in education and government jobs, saying it was “unconstitutional”. The top court said people from the community can’t be declared educationally and socially backward just to bring them in the reserved category.

It also held that there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Indra Sawhney case, popularly known as the Mandal Commission case.

Marathas were given 12% and 13% quota in education and government jobs, respectively, under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Rajya Sabha member, has also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in May to discuss the Maratha reservation issue and urged him to take an initiative in the matter.

