Chhattisgarh Records 15 New Coronavirus Infections; No Case in Raipur, 18 Other Districts

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased by 15 on Sunday to reach 10,05,402, though Raipur and 18 other districts did not report a single infection, an official said. The recovery count touched 9,91,582 after seven people were discharged from hospitals and 19 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 254.

The death toll in Chhattisgarh stands at 13,566 respectively, he added. “Dantewada recorded three cases, while four districts, including Bilaspur, witnessed two cases each. With 14,674 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 13,154,350," the official said.

Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,402, new cases 15, death toll 13,566, recovered 9,91,582, active cases 254, tests today 14,674, Total tests 13,154,350.

