Chhattisgarh: 15 Urban Bodies in 10 Districts to Go to Polls on December 20

Elections to 15 urban bodies in ten districts of Chhattisgarh will be conducted on December 20, Chhattisgarh State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Wednesday. The elections for four municipal corporations and bypolls for 17 wards in 16 civic bodies will also be held the same day.

The nominations will begin on November 27, and the results will be announced on December 23. During a press conference in Raipur, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Thakur Ramsingh said that polling for civic bodies will be held through the ballot papers.

SEC Thakur said that the model code of conduct has come into force in poll-bound cities with the announcement of poll schedules.

According to officials, polls will be held on December 20 in 15 urban bodies — four municipal corporations, five councils, and six Nagar panchayats. This time, the nomination filing process will be online and it begins on November 27. The last date to file the nomination is December 3. The scrutiny of the application forms will be done by officials on December 4. Candidates will be able to withdraw their names until December 6.

SEC Singh said that preparations are currently underway for a smooth online nomination process. He said that the candidates will have to submit the hard copy of their printed nomination application form to the returning officer within the deadline.

Even before the elections, the Election Commission has asked the SPs and Collectors of all ten districts to be alert regarding the Covid guidelines and security.

SEC Thakur said that if any voter is suffering from Covid, he/she will have to inform them about it. The presiding officer concerned will fix the time for his/her voting and he/she will be able to vote while wearing a PPE kit.

Candidates who have tested positive for Covid-19 will not be stopped from contesting the election, SEC said.

There are 7,78,420 voters in this entire election. The number of male voters is 3,87,530 and the number of female voters is 3,90,843. Apart from this, there are 47 voters of the third gender.

