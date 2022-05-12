Chhattisgarh: 2 Pilots Dead After Helicopter Crashes Near Raipur Airport; CM Baghel Condoles Deaths

Two pilots were killed after a helicopter crashed near Raipur airport in Chhattisgarh on Thursday night. As per the information, the pilots were on a state chopper, VT-CHG, which crashed at around 9.10 pm away from the runway but near the taxiway at Raipur’s Swami Vivekanand Airport.

Captain Gopal Krishna Panda and Captain AP Shrivastava were on a flying practice on the chopper. Following the crash, images of the mangled chopper emerged indicating the intensity of the fall.

The ill-fated chopper was on a routine training sortie when the incident happened. Initial indications suggested that technical malfunction was the cause of the crash. A detailed technical investigation at the behest of DGCA and the state government will be undertaken to ascertain the exact cause, according to a state government release.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the deaths of the two pilots and further ordered officials concerned to provide immediate relief to the deceased’s families.

अभी रायपुर में एयरपोर्ट पर स्टेट हेलीकॉप्टर के क्रैश होने की दुखद सूचना मिली.इस दुखद हादसे में हमारे दोनों पायलट कैप्टन पंडा और कैप्टन श्रीवास्तव का दुखद निधन हो गया है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवारजनों को संबल एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति: — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 12, 2022

“Just got the sad news about the state helicopter crashing at the airport in Raipur. In this tragic accident, both our pilots Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have sadly passed away. May God give strength to his family members and peace to the departed soul in this time of grief," the CM wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.