Chhattisgarh: 22 Year Old Woman Kidnapped And Raped In Korba, One Arrested

A resident of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 22-year-old woman while she was returning home at night from work. The police have also managed to rescue the woman whom the accused, Sanjay, had held hostage. The Korba police force gained success in arresting the youth while they were investigating a missing person’s complaint filed by the woman’s family members.

The crime took place when the woman, who works at a city-based medical store, was walking towards her home. Sanjay, a resident of the Imliduggu area, came from behind and kidnapped her. Police said he took her to his home where he raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the crime.

When the woman did not reach home till late at night, her family got perturbed and approached the manager of the medical store. However, he told her family that the woman had left from the shop long back. Then her family members went to the City Kotwali police station and filed a missing person complaint.

Subsequently, a team was formed to search for the woman. During the investigation, cops found that Sanjay used to like the survivor. Suspecting foul play, the team then went to raid his house and found that the woman was held hostage there, said Vivek Sharma, the in-charge of City Kotwali police station. Subsequently, Sanjay was arrested from the spot.

It is not the first incident of sexual assault in Chhattisgarh. On June 10, two minors were allegedly gang-raped by a bride’s brother and three other people in Surguja district where they had gone to attend a wedding.

Last month, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in the Motipur area of Rajnandgaon city. The accused were soon arrested.

On May 30, a 40-year-old man was arrested from Raipur for allegedly sexually assaulting and torturing his 18-year-old daughter over a period of two-and-a-half years.

