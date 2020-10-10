Chhattisgarh: 2,688 COVID-19 Cases, 39 Deaths, 713 Discharged

Raipur: Chhattisgarh reported 2,688 coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities on Saturday, taking the state’s caseload to 1,40,258 and toll to 1,235, while 713 people were discharged and 1,691 completed home isolation during the day, an official said. The state now has 27,369 active cases, and 1,11,654 people have been discharged, he added.

“Raipur reported 328 cases, Janjgir-Champa 268, Korba 257, Raigarh 209, Bilaspur 148, Rajnandgaon 138 and Bastar 130. Of the fatalities recorded for the day, seven died on Saturday while 32 deaths took place earlier,” the official said. With 37,205 cases,including 488 deaths, Raipur tops the tally in the state, he added.

Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 1,40,258, new cases 2,688, deaths 1,235, recovered 1,11,654, active cases 27,369, people tested so far 12,97,381.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor