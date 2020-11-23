Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxals Killed, SSB Jawan Injured in Encounter

Three Naxals, including a woman cadre, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said. A Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan was also injured in the gunfight, they said.

The skirmish took place in a forest around 8 am when a team of SSB's 33rd battalion was out on patrolling duty from its Kosranda camp, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI. After guns fell silent, bodies of three ultras, including a woman, clad in 'uniform' were recovered, he said.

An X-95 rifle, one SLR rifle and a country-made weapon were also found at the encounter site, located around 150 km from the state capital Raipur, he said. A head constable of the SSB received minor injuries during the action. He was admitted to a hospital in Antagarh where his condition was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

