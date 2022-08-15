CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndependenceDay#NarendraModi#RakeshJhunjhunwala
Home » News » India » Chhattisgarh: 5 of Family Killed in House Wall Collapse in Kanker Amid Heavy Rains
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh: 5 of Family Killed in House Wall Collapse in Kanker Amid Heavy Rains

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2022, 13:23 IST

Kanker, India

The district has been witnessing incessant rains from the last two days. (Representational image)

The district has been witnessing incessant rains from the last two days. (Representational image)

The incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when the victims were sleeping in their mud house, the officials said

A couple and their three children were killed after a wall of their house collapsed in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday, officials said. The district has been witnessing incessant rains from the last two days.

The incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area when the victims were sleeping in their mud house, the officials said.

After being alerted, a team of the district administration and police personnel rushed to the village on a boat as the area has been cut off from the main road due to an overflowing drain, they said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:August 15, 2022, 13:23 IST
last updated:August 15, 2022, 13:23 IST