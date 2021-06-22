8 Tribal Youths Tied to Tree, Thrashed for Stealing Fish in Chhattisgarh

The husband of a village head and nine others were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur for allegedly thrashing eight tribal youths accusing them of stealing fish from a local pond. According to information, the tribal youths were tied to a tree and beaten black and blue one after the other on June 15 in Cher village under Trikunda police station limits.

Two of the tribal youths are minors. Police initiated the action only after the video of the incident went viral.

Sarpanch’s husband Satyam Yadav and his associates Jitender Pratap Yadav, Basdev Yadav, Alok Yadav, Jaiprakash Yadav, Bashinder Yadav, Dinanath Yadav, Devsayay Yadav, Jamuna Yadav and Jitender Yadav have been arrested. However, police initiated action on June 21, after the video of the June 15 incident caught the attention of social media users.

Police said that Yadav and his associates had accused the tribal youths of stealing fish from the local village pond. They also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each on them. The 10 accused had also threatened them with more punishment if they go to the police. Families of some of the victims had even deposited the penalty for fear of further torture.

The police arrested Yadav and the nine other accused after Ramdhani Pando, one of the eight tribal victims, registered an FIR. According to the complaint, the group of 10 men kidnapped the tribal youths from their homes and took them to a poultry farm. There, the tribal youths were tied to a tree and beaten up with sticks and canes, the complainant said. Those who revolted were given even harsher treatment.

