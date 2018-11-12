English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Two CoBRA Personnel Injured in Encounter With Naxals
The skirmish took place at a forest in Pamed area, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur.
Raipur: Two CoBRA personnel were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, even as polling was underway for the first phase of the state elections, police said.
The skirmish took place at a forest in Pamed area, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur, when a team of security personnel was patrolling in view of the voting going on in the region, a senior police official told PTI.
As per preliminary information, a group Naxalites opened fire on the patrolling team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), a elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he said. However, ultras fled from the spot after security personnel retaliated, he added. "Two CoBRA personnel, including a sub-inspector, received injuries in the incident," he said.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and efforts were on to evacuate the injured commandos by a helicopter, he said. Voting in 18 constituencies of eight Naxal-affected districts, including Bijapur, was underway on Monday. Around 1.25 lakh security personnel were deployed in the region to ensure peaceful polling.
