Chhattisgarh BJP Councillor Beats Up Friend’s Wife For Denying Sexual Favour

A woman enraged about the sexual advances being made by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a ward councillor attacked him with a baton at his office in Baloda Bazar district of Chhattisgarh, on Monday, but was overpowered and brutally beaten by the political leader and his followers.

The woman has lodged a complaint about the incident at the Simga police station. “We have registered an FIR against the BJP leader Suryakant Tamrakar and are investigating the matter,” said a police officer deployed at Simga police station.

According to the police, the woman accused the BJP leader, Suryakant Tamrakar, of making sexual advances at her and trying to coerce her to have physical relationship with him on several occasions.

The victim talking to the media said, “The BJP leader is my husband’s friend. Since our marriage he used to regularly visit our house. In the last few months he started visiting the house, when my husband would not be present.”

“Suryakant on several occasions tried to make physical advances on me. Every time I ignored it and gave him warnings. He also started calling me and tried to lure me to get physical with him,” alleged the victim.

The woman further added that around 15 days back she had called him to his house and beat him with slippers. “I had warned him then that if he tried to make any sexual advances at me I would beat him in public,” the victim said.

She further added that, on Monday morning, he called me up and again offered me to get physical with him. “I got enraged and with a friend I went to his office and attacked him. My husband tried to intervene and stop me. The councillor’s friends and followers overpowered me and beat me brutally,” added the woman.

Baloda Bazar police are now conducting raids to nab the BJP councillor.

