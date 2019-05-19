Chhattisgarh BJP Leader Arrested on Complaint of Molesting 34-year-old Woman

A BJP leader was on Sunday arrested for allegedly molesting a 34-year-old woman here, police said. Prakash Bajaj (42) was arrested on charges of molestation following a complaint lodged by the woman at Civil Lines police station here, an official said. Bajaj is a member of the state working committee of the BJP."In her complaint, the victim, a resident of Gayatri Nagar, claimed that she had given Rs 10 lakh to Bajaj for purchasing a house in 2016 through him and was trying to arrange remaining amount through bank finance," Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines Mohsin Khan told PTI."However, when the loan was not sanctioned to her, the victim demanded her money back from Bajaj citing that she was not able to purchase the house," he added.On the pretext of returning the money, Bajaj allegedly molested the victim at his office many times between 2016 and 2018."The accused also allegedly threatened the victim, asking her not approach the police or narrate the incident to anyone. He also did not return her money," the SHO said. Bajaj was booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.After his arrest, Bajaj was produced in a local court, which sent him to judicial remand for 15 days, Khan said.In October 2017, Bajaj was a complainant in the case related to the purported 'sex CD' allegedly involving the then state minister Rajesh Munat.