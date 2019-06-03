English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhattisgarh Board Announces CG Pre B.Ed, Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019, Download via Direct link
The online admit card for Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed (BDED) entrance examination 2019 can be downloaded from the exam convener official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CG Pre B.Ed, Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 Released| The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019. The online admit card for Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed (BDED) entrance examination 2019 can be downloaded from the exam convener official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in
(http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/). Candidates planning to appear in the examinations have to take a printout of their Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, Chhattisgarh Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 in order to sit in the exam. Here is direct link for download of CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/slcm-web/vyapam/downloadAdmitOption. The Raipur located Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or also called as CGPEB is scheduled to conduct the the Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed entrance exams on June 7 for the current academic year.
Steps to download CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of CG VYAPAM- cgvyapam.choice.gov.in
Step 2- Click on CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 link
Step 3- Select your course
Step 4- Enter your roll number, date of birth and submit the details
Step 5- The CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded
Take a print out for future reference and read the information printed on it. Appear at your respective exam center with the downloaded copy of CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019.
The qualifying candidates will be eligible for seeking for admissions to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses offered by institutions and colleges located in Chhattisgarh.
(http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/). Candidates planning to appear in the examinations have to take a printout of their Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, Chhattisgarh Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 in order to sit in the exam. Here is direct link for download of CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/slcm-web/vyapam/downloadAdmitOption. The Raipur located Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or also called as CGPEB is scheduled to conduct the the Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed entrance exams on June 7 for the current academic year.
Steps to download CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of CG VYAPAM- cgvyapam.choice.gov.in
Step 2- Click on CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 link
Step 3- Select your course
Step 4- Enter your roll number, date of birth and submit the details
Step 5- The CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded
Take a print out for future reference and read the information printed on it. Appear at your respective exam center with the downloaded copy of CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019.
The qualifying candidates will be eligible for seeking for admissions to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses offered by institutions and colleges located in Chhattisgarh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Has Shared Beautiful Pictures from Her Europe Trip, See Here
- Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal: From a 3-Year-Old Starting Tennis to the King of Clay at 33
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Xiaomi Mi TV And TCL See Strong Growth, to Stabilise Declining TV Shipments in Q1 2019
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results