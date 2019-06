Chhattisgarh Board Announces CG Pre B.Ed, Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019, Download via Direct link

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019. The online admit card for Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed (BDED) entrance examination 2019 can be downloaded from the exam convener official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in(http:// cgvyapam.choice.gov.in /). Candidates planning to appear in the examinations have to take a printout of their Chhattisgarh Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, Chhattisgarh Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 in order to sit in the exam. Here is direct link for download of CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/slcm-web/vyapam/downloadAdmitOption. The Raipur located Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board or also called as CGPEB is scheduled to conduct the the Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed entrance exams on June 7 for the current academic year.Steps to download CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019Step 1- Visit the official website of CG VYAPAM- cgvyapam.choice.gov.inStep 2- Click on CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 linkStep 3- Select your courseStep 4- Enter your roll number, date of birth and submit the detailsStep 5- The CG Pre B.Ed Admit Card 2019, CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019 can be downloadedTake a print out for future reference and read the information printed on it. Appear at your respective exam center with the downloaded copy of CG Pre B.Ed , CG Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2019.The qualifying candidates will be eligible for seeking for admissions to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses offered by institutions and colleges located in Chhattisgarh.