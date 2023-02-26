CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Chhattisgarh: CAF Jawan Killed in Blast of IED Planted by Naxalites
Chhattisgarh: CAF Jawan Killed in Blast of IED Planted by Naxalites

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 14:25 IST

Narayanpur, India

Head constable Sanjay Lakra, belonging to CAF’s 16th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection which triggered a blast. (ANI File Photo)

The incident comes a day after three police personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in the state’s Sukma district

A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 am near Batum village under Orchha police station limits, Narayanpur Additional Superintendent of Police Hemsagar Sidar said.

After receiving information that Naxalites have put up banners in the area, a CAF team had launched patrolling from Orchha police station, located around 300 km from state capital Raipur, he said.

When the patrolling team was advancing through Batum, head constable Sanjay Lakra, belonging to CAF’s 16th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection which triggered the blast, leading to his death, the official said.

The body of Lakra, who was a resident of Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, was brought to a local hospital, he added.

On Saturday, three police personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in the state’s Sukma district.

On February 20, two policemen were killed in a Naxalite attack in Rajnandgaon district of the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 26, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated:February 26, 2023, 14:25 IST
