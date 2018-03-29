GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results/Answer Keys released at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in; Download Now!

CPEB had organized the Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2017) on 17th December 2017, last year across the state of Chattisgarh for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers of Class I to V and Class VI to VIII in the state’s government schools.

Updated:March 29, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board.
Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results and Final Answer Keys have been released by the Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam Chhattisgarh) on its official website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. CPEB had organized the Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2017) on 17th December 2017, last year across the state of Chattisgarh for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers of Class I to V and Class VI to VIII in the state’s government schools. Candidates who had appeared for Paper-I and Paper-II can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

How to download Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on the Result url given under ‘छत्तीसगढ़ शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (TET17)- 2017 के Final Answer | Result ’
Step 3 – Click on the Result for the paper you had appeared for viz:
‘Primary (TET) Examination Result’
or
‘Upper Primary (TET) Examination Result’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference

Candidates can download the Final Answer Keys of Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 for Paper-I and Paper-II by clicking on the Answer tab given under the above mentioned notification.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
