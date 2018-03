Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results/Answer Keys released at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in; Download Now!

Chhattisgarh CG TET 2017 Results and Final Answer Keys have been released by the Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam Chhattisgarh) on its official website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. CPEB had organized the Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET 2017) on 17th December 2017, last year across the state of Chattisgarh for candidates aspiring to serve as teachers of Class I to V and Class VI to VIII in the state’s government schools. Candidates who had appeared for Paper-I and Paper-II can follow the instructions below and download their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cgvyapam.choice.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on the Result url given under ‘छत्तीसगढ़ शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (TET17)- 2017 के Final Answer | Result ’ Step 3 – Click on the Result for the paper you had appeared for viz:orStep 4 – Enter your Roll Number and click on SubmitStep 5 – Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceCandidates can download the Final Answer Keys of Chattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 for Paper-I and Paper-II by clicking on the Answer tab given under the above mentioned notification.