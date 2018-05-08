English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2018 will be Declared Tomorrow at 10 am on cgbse.nic.in
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh will announce the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will declare the CGBSE Class 10 Result or Chattisgarh Class 10 Result 2018 and CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 12 Result 2018 on tomorrow (May 9) at 10 am. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh will announce the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in.
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the CGBSE Class 10 Exams from March 5 - March 28 and CGBSE Class 12 Exam from March 7 to April 2. The students can also check their Chattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 12 Board Result or CG Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Board Result 2018 on other websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in
Following steps need to be followed to check CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018, Chattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the link which says CGBSE Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 12 Board Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link that highlights CG Class 10 Result 2018, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number
Step 5: Download your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018, Chattisgarh Class 12 Board Result 2018
