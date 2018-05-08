GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Result 2018 will be Declared Tomorrow at 10 am on cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh will announce the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the CGBSE Class 10 Exams from March 5 - March 28 and CGBSE Class 12 Exam from March 7 to April 2. The students can also check their Chattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 12 Board Result or CG Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Board Result 2018 on other websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in

Following steps need to be followed to check CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018, Chattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says CGBSE Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 12 Board Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link that highlights CG Class 10 Result 2018, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2018

Step 4: Enter Roll Number

Step 5: Download your CGBSE Class 10 Results 2018, Chattisgarh Class 12 Board Result 2018

| Edited by: Puja Menon
