Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 Result, Merit List 2018 Released on cgbse.nic.in: Steps to Check

The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education announced the CGBSE Class 10 Result or Chattisgarh Class 10 Result 2018 today (May 9) at 10 am. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as School Education department of the state of Chhattisgarh declared the CGBSE Class 10 Result, CG Class 10 Result 2018 on its official website cgbse.nic.in . The students can check their result on the website at 11:00 am.According to the merit list, the exams were topped by Shiv Kumar Pandey with 98.40%, who was followed by Sandhya Kaushik at 97.40% and Shubham Gandharva at 97.20%.The CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the CGBSE Class 10 Exams from March 5 - March 28. The students can also check their Chattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2018, CGBSE Class 10 Board Result or CG Class 10 Result 2018 on other websites as well examresult.net Step 1: Click on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE cgbse.nic.in Step 2: Look for the link which says CGBSE Result 2018 or CGBSE Class 10 Result 2018Step 3: Click on the link that highlightsStep 4: Enter Roll NumberStep 5: Download yourChattisgarh Class 10 Board Result 2018Every year, lakhs of students appear for the CGBSE Class 10 Exam. Last year, approximately 3.8 lakh students registered for the exam. Almost an equal number of students appeared for the exams this year, in 2018.