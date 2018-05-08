GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 Will be Out Tomorrow at 10 am on cgbse.nic.in. Check Your Grades

The Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or CG Class 12 Results 2018 will be released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE on its official website cgbse.nic.in. This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam began on March 7 and ended on April 2.

Updated:May 8, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
The CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or Chattisgarh Class 12 Board Result, CGBSE Class 12 Vocational Result 2018 will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE on May 9 tomorrow at 10 am. The CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018 or CG Class 12 Results 2018 will be released by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE on its official website cgbse.nic.in

The CGBSE Class 12 Exam is organised by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE.  This year, the CGBSE Class 12 Exam began on March 7 and ended on April 2. The Chattisgarh Class 12 Arts Results 2018, Chattisgarh Class 12 Science results 2018,  Chattisgarh Board 12 Commerce results 2018, will be available on these websites as well examresult.net results.nic.in

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 Result 2018, CG Class 12 Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education CGBSE official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the link which says Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results 2018 or CGBSE Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says  Chhattisgarh Class 12 Results 2018 or CG Class 12 Result 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number and other details

Step 5: Download your Chhattisgarh GBSE Class 12 Result 2018 and take printout for future reference

According to the observance from the last 3 years the statistics being shown as the state board exams results were between 70% to 80%,  beginning from the year 2015 where overall pass percentage was around 71.12 in which a rise has been seen in 2016 as the overall % was around 73.43, again in 2017 which is last year after declaration the % was 76.37,

| Edited by: Puja Menon
