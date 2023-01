Chhattisgarh: Church Vandalised, Senior Cop Injured in Attack by Protesting Tribals in Narayanpur

A mob allegedly vandalised a church and attacked a police team trying to pacify them in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur city on Monday afternoon. A senior cop suffered a head injury, which left him bleeding, after the police party was attacked by a group of tribals during the protest that took place in the afternoon.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadanand Kumar, who was injured in the alleged attack, is being treated at a hospital. Reportedly, Several other policemen also suffered minor injuries.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the city, located around 300 km away from the capital Raipur, after the protest turned violent, an official told the news agency PTI.

As per preliminary report, tribals staged a demonstration to protest against a clash that took place between two communities over alleged religious conversion in Edka village in Narayanpur district on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at the hospital, SP Kumar said that protestors arrived near Vishwa Dipti Christian School in the afternoon and tried to charge towards a church located in the school premises.

“After being alerted about it, I immediately rushed to the spot with other officials and tried to pacify the protestors. They seemed convinced and were about to return, but suddenly someone hit me with a stick on my head,” the official said.

Some policemen managed to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control, he added.

The injured SP was shifted to a local hospital and given first aid.

However, some visuals from the spot showed that protestors had managed to gain entry into the premises and had vandalised the church.

