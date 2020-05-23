INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh CM Bats for Mandatory Quarantine for Air Passengers

File photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

File photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Bhupesh Baghel said the possibility of spread of coronavirus infection could not be ruled out if domestic flight operations restarted.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Share this:

With domestic air services set to resume from May 25, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday called for a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers upon arrival.


In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Baghel said the possibility of spread of coronavirus infection could not be ruled out if domestic flight operations restarted.


"The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to resume domestic flight services from May 25 and no separate Standard

Operating Procedure has been issued for passengers," Baghel was quoted as saying in the letter in a statement here.


"Details of each flight with elaborate information about passengers should be shared with states. Even 14-day quarantine for passengers only at state-operated or paid quarantine facilities should be made mandatory," he said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading