1-min read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Assures Safe Release of Raipur Couple Who is Among 19 Kidnapped by Pirates

Vijay Tiwari and his wife Anju Tiwari, residents of Bhanpuri area in the capital Raipur, were among the 19 people, including 18 Indians, kidnapped by pirates from the vessel near the Nigerian coast early this week.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
File photo of Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel.

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said every possible effort will be made to secure safe release of a Raipur-based couple, who is among the 19 people kidnapped by pirates from a vessel near the Nigerian coast.

Talking to reporters here, Baghel said the state officials were in regular touch with the Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs. "Best possible efforts will be made to rescue to the couple," he said.

Chief Mechanical Engineer of the ship Vijay Tiwari and his wife Anju Tiwari, residents of Bhanpuri area in the capital Raipur, were among the 19 people, including 18 Indians, kidnapped by pirates from the vessel near the Nigerian coast early this week, an official statement issued here said.

"I have spoken to Pavan Tiwari, the younger brother of Vijay, and assured him that every possible assistance would be extended for the rescue of his family members," Baghel added. Meanwhile, Raipur district Collector Dr S Bhartidasan and Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh visited the residences of Tiwari and his in-laws in Raipur and his relatives, the release said.

The collector told the family members that the state government was with them in this time of trouble and ready to extend whatever support they needed, it added. The relatives told the two officials that they came to know about the incident after getting a call from Mumbai-based firm, Anglo Eastern Ship Management Company, to which the vessel belongs, the release said.

