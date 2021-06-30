Chhattisgarh: Coaching Institutes To Reopen In Raipur With 50% Attendance 

The district administration in Raipur has allowed the resumption of offline coaching classes as the Covid-19 situation is improving in the state. The decision has been taken by Collector Saurabh Kumar who, in his order, said that physical coaching classes can restart but with only 50 percent strength with respect to the Covid-19 protocol and no more than 50 students will be allowed in one class. The order reads that the physical classes can be held till 8 pm after which the daily night curfew gets in place.

Wearing a facemask and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory during the classes, and if any coaching institute is found flouting the Covid-19 guidelines, such education facilities will be shut for 30 days.

The district administration has also allowed hostels to reopen but only for those students who are preparing for their exams. Moreover, students are also allowed to physically submit their answer sheets to open schools and colleges. Libraries have been allowed to welcome students with 50 percent capacity. The district administration said the preference in libraries should be given to those who have received their both doses of Covid vaccine. However, regular schools and colleges will remain shut.

The unlocking process has further progressed in Raipur even as the daily night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am is still in place. All shops, shopping malls, commercial complexes, markets, mandis, liquor shops, saloons, beauty parlours, spas and gyms have been allowed to operate all days till 8 pm.

Moreover, water parks, theme parks, multiplexes, theatres, swimming pools and tourist places such as Jungle Safari in Raipur can also welcome visitors till 8 pm. Hotels, restaurants, clubs and bars can open till 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh recorded 383 new Covid-19 cases and one death on June 29. The active cases in the state have now gone down to 5,914.

