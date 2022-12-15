Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Sanju Tripathi Shot Dead in Bilaspur, Attackers Escape

Congress leader Sanju Tripathi (38), who was former general secretary of the party, was shot in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur on Wednesday. The incident took place when the leader was travelling in his SUV and the attackers surrounded and stopped his car. They then shot Tripathi, who was sitting on the driving seat. The leader died on the spot.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, senior officials, including Bilaspur SSP Parul Mathur, reached the spot.

According to the sources, this incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sakri police station area. The leader was was going somewhere in his car from Sakri Bypass Road when two to three people reached the spot with their faces covered.

After Tripathi’s murder in broad daylight, the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the state government, saying the state is no longer ruled by the government but run by goons. BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik said that when Congress leaders themselves are not safe then what will happen to the public. Congress is busy celebrating Gaurav Diwas while their own leaders are being killed.

According to cops, seven bullet casings have been recovered from the spot. As per primary investgation, the incident is suspected to be related to a land dispute. A few days back, a case in connection to this was also registered at a police station by his brother.

