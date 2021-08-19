Chhattisgarh: Congress MP Breaks Down in Presser, BJP Burns Effigy of CM

The recently concluded monsoon session of the Parliament was marred by frequent interruptions and adjournments. In fact, according to a report in The Hindu, at least 74.5 hours were lost due to the continuous disruptions in the Parliament and the repercussions are far from over, it seems.

Besides, the Congress party has been alleging that two of their female MPs from the state were mistreated in the Rajya Sabha. The party is now preparing for a huge demonstration in Chhattisgarh over the matter. On Wednesday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Phoolodevi Netam broke down during a press conference on the issue.

PCC President Mohan Markam, Rajya Sabha MP Phulodevi Netam, Rajya Sabha MP Chhaya Verma, held a press conference on Wednesday at the State Congress Office at Rajiv Bhawan and demanded an apology from the BJP over the issue. It was at this press conference that Phoolodevi Netam broke down.

The BJP Mahila Morcha, on the other hand, staged a sit-in at the Bharat Mata Chowk and burnt the effigy of Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP reacted by saying that Congress was spreading rumours about women MPs.

Chhaya Verma alleged that the Rajya Sabha members of BJP are not saying anything about what transpired in the lower house in the monsoon session. She alleged that people like Sunil Soni, who was not present during the session, were now holding press conferences and insulting them (Chhaya and Phoolodevi).

Verma said that the OBC bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 13. Sixteen opposition parties, including Congress, demanded a discussion on issues such as the Central Agriculture Act, Pegasus, inflation, but the ruling party was hell-bent on passing the bill. At the same time, 42 marshals entered the house and started a scuffle in which Phoolodevi got injured.

Verma said that the BJP was trying to spin the matter and maligning her and Phoolo’s image.

