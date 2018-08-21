English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chhattisgarh Constable Pushes Accident Victim's Body with Foot; Suspended
A video which purportedly showed constable Neeraj Sahu pushing the body with his foot inside a police vehicle at the accident spot in Bemetara district was widely shared on social media.
Image for representation only.
Raipur: A Chhattisgarh police constable allegedly pushed the body of an accident victim with his foot, prompting authorities to suspend him.
A video which purportedly showed constable Neeraj Sahu pushing the body with his foot inside a police vehicle at the accident spot in Bemetara district was widely shared on social media.
Bemetara Senior Superintendent of Police H R Manhar told PTI the constable's act was highly condemnable and he was suspended on Monday with immediate effect.
Sunil Kurre (18), hailing from Nawagadh town of the district, was killed on Monday after a truck hit his motorcycle on Bemetara-Kawardha road, around 70 km from here, he said.
The accident took place when he was near Pikri village along with his sister who was riding pillion.
Kurre, who was crushed by the truck, died on the spot, but his sister escaped unhurt, Manhar said.
On getting information about the accident, a Bemetara Police team reached the spot to take the body to hospital in their patrol vehicle, he said.
Sahu, who was part of the team, allegedly used his foot to push the body inside the police vehicle, the SP said. The constable's act amounted to serious negligence, he added.
