Chhattisgarh Cop Among 5 Killed in Encounter With Maoists in Rajnandgaon District

Raipur: A police official was killed in a fierce gun battle with Maoists in a remote area of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Four Maoists were also killed in the encounter that took place at Pardhauni village late on Friday, after police raided a Maoist hideout, officials at police headquarters here said.

The slain policeman has been identified as Shyam Kishore Sharma, in-charge of Madanwara police station, which is located about 200 km from the state capital.

Of the four, two were women insurgents killed in the joint operation by the 27 Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Chhattisgarh Police. Four rifles, including one AK-47 and one SLR have been recovered.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has condoled the death of the police officer. Police officials claimed that Maoists killed in the gunfight were dreaded ultras, who were carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh and above.



