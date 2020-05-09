INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh Cop Among 5 Killed in Encounter With Maoists in Rajnandgaon District

Image for representation only (AFP)

Image for representation only (AFP)

Four Maoists were also killed in the encounter that took place at Pardhauni village late on Friday

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 11:16 AM IST
Share this:

Raipur: A police official was killed in a fierce gun battle with Maoists in a remote area of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Four Maoists were also killed in the encounter that took place at Pardhauni village late on Friday, after police raided a Maoist hideout, officials at police headquarters here said.

The slain policeman has been identified as Shyam Kishore Sharma, in-charge of Madanwara police station, which is located about 200 km from the state capital.

Of the four, two were women insurgents killed in the joint operation by the 27 Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Chhattisgarh Police. Four rifles, including one AK-47 and one SLR have been recovered.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has condoled the death of the police officer. Police officials claimed that Maoists killed in the gunfight were dreaded ultras, who were carrying bounty of Rs 1 lakh and above.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading