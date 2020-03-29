Chhattisgarh Corporator Booked for Asking Nurse to Vacate House Over Fear of Spreading Covid-19
Healthcare workers conduct screening for coronavirus. (Photo: PTI)
Bilaspur: An FIR has been registered against a Congress corporator in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur town for allegedly asking his tenant, a nurse, to vacate the house, fearing she could become a carrier of coronavirus.
The corporator, Sitaram Jaiswal, however, denied the allegation and said he was being framed up. A case was registered against him at Civil Lines police station on Saturday following a complaint by the doctor at whose hospital the nurse works, a police official said.
The complainant alleged that Jaiswal asked the woman to vacate the house on Friday, saying being a healthcare
worker, she was more susceptible to get the viral infection. The nurse then vacated the house and left for her
village located near Bilaspur city, he said.
The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official said, adding no arrest has been made as further probe is on.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal denied the charges, saying the woman vacated the house on her own as she wanted to quit her
job. "I did not force her to vacate the house. I am being implicated on false charges," he said. Till Saturday, Chhattisgarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, including one from Bilaspur.
