Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Chhattisgarh Corporator Booked for Asking Nurse to Vacate House Over Fear of Spreading Covid-19

The corporator, Sitaram Jaiswal, however, denied the allegation and said he was being framed up. A case was registered against him at Civil Lines police station on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2020, 9:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chhattisgarh Corporator Booked for Asking Nurse to Vacate House Over Fear of Spreading Covid-19
Healthcare workers conduct screening for coronavirus. (Photo: PTI)

Bilaspur: An FIR has been registered against a Congress corporator in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur town for allegedly asking his tenant, a nurse, to vacate the house, fearing she could become a carrier of coronavirus.

The corporator, Sitaram Jaiswal, however, denied the allegation and said he was being framed up. A case was registered against him at Civil Lines police station on Saturday following a complaint by the doctor at whose hospital the nurse works, a police official said.

The complainant alleged that Jaiswal asked the woman to vacate the house on Friday, saying being a healthcare

worker, she was more susceptible to get the viral infection. The nurse then vacated the house and left for her

village located near Bilaspur city, he said.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the official said, adding no arrest has been made as further probe is on.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal denied the charges, saying the woman vacated the house on her own as she wanted to quit her

job. "I did not force her to vacate the house. I am being implicated on false charges," he said. Till Saturday, Chhattisgarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, including one from Bilaspur.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram