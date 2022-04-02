Chhattisgarh Court Awards Life Term to Former Brajarajnagar MLA in Double Murder Case

A court in Chhattisgarh awarded life term to former Brajarajnagar MLA Anup Sai for murdering a woman and her 14-year-old daughter in 2016.

The Raigarh District and Sessions Judge Court in Chhattisgarh today convicted former Brajrajnagar MLA Anup Sai for murdering Kalpana Das and daughter Bubli while acquitting Bardhan Toppo, driver of Sai in the case. The court gave an order for life imprisonment of Sai in the double murder case and another seven years jail term for destroying evidence. He was also fined Rs 5,000.

In 2016, two unidentified bodies were found near the Sakambari plant in Chhattisgarh. The bodies were identified. During the investigation, the police found the alleged involvement of Sai and Toppo and arrested them in 2020.

Today, the Raigarh District and Sessions Judge Court completed its hearing in the double murder case and pronounced the quantum of punishment against Sai and acquitted Toppo.

Sai’s counsel stated that as the investigating officials failed to establish a case against Toppo, the court acquitted him. The counsel further stated that after getting the Sessions court order copy, the decision on an appeal in the upper court on behalf of Sai will be taken.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.