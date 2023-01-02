Chhattisgarh: Four Killed, Six Injured in Road Accident in Jashpur District

Four persons of a family were killed and six others were injured after their car rammed into a tree in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday, the first day of the new year, when they were coming back from a picnic at Gutta waterfall under Narayanpur police station limits, he said.

“The deceased have been identified as Anil Singh, his sister Jayanti, his son Mohit (8) and 11-month-old girl Venisha. There were 10 persons in the car. Singh died on the spot, while the other three succumbed during treatment," said Jashpur Superintendent of Police D Ravishankar.

“The driver seems to have lost control at a sharp turn between the waterfall and dam, leading to the vehicle crashing into a tree. Of the six injured, two have been shifted to Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand for advanced treatment," he said.

A case under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions has been registered in connection with the accident, the SP added.

