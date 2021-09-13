Chhattisgarh Fraud, Who Evaded Police For 9 Years With Twin's help, Finally Caught

In a story resembling the plot of a movie, a criminal named Ram Singh Porte, who had successfully evaded the police for nine years, was finally nabbed in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Porte had an identical twin who used to get caught by the police every time the former committed a crime, and each time the mix-up left the police confused. By the time the police realised their mistake, Porte would get away.

According to sources, Porte had cheated health worker Subhadra of 2 lakh rupees in an area under the jurisdiction of the Pulgaon police station. Thirty-five-year-old Subhadra, who lives in a nearby village, had filed a complaint against Porte and his companions Saurang Singh, Rajmal Netam and Rahul — all residents of Bori, Rajnandgaon. Subhadra had told the police that she had met the accused in July 2012. Subhadra alleged in her report that the accused sold her herbs in the name of curing her disease and ridding her of paranormal influence. She told the police that when the herbs failed to relieve her problems, she tried to contact them again and found that they had fled the area. Rajmal, Saurang and Rahul had been arrested between 2012-2015, but the main accused Ram Singh Porte was absconding.

The police searched for him far and near, even reaching his village Bhategaon, but failed to catch him. Every time the police reached his home, they mistook his twin brother Laxman as him and arrested him. Laxman’s answers would confuse the police and buy Ram time to escape. This went on for nine years. However, this time the police interrogated Laxman harshly, and he told them his brother’s location. The police then arrested the accused from Bori village in Rajnandgaon.

The police said that the four accused had met in Bhategaon back in 2012. The gang of conmen was headed by Ram. When he met the father-in-law and uncle of the health worker Subhadra, he trapped them with his cunning and took Rs. 30,000 from them after convincing them that Subhadra was suffering because of paranormal influence on her.

