INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh Gas Leak: Paper Mill Operator Arrested, Owner on the Run

Representative image.

Representative image.

The gas leak took place in Shakti Pulp and Papers when an open recycling chamber was being cleaned and seven people, including the arrested person, had to be hospitalised.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:05 PM IST
Share this:

The operator of a paper mill in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh where a gas leak on May 6 evening led to the hospitalisation of seven people was arrested on Friday for criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit culpable homicide, police said.

The gas leak took place in Shakti Pulp and Papers when an open recycling chamber was being cleaned and seven people, including the arrested person, had to be hospitalised, an official said.


"The mill's operator, Ranjeet Singh, was arrested after he was discharged from hospital. A case was registered on Thursday night against him and the factory owner under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC," said a Pusaur police station official.


"The factory owner is on the run. Besides, a medico-legal notice has been served to Sanjeevani Hospital for allegedly delaying in reporting about such a serious incident to the nearest police station. The hospital's reply has been sought," he added.


Meanwhile, MK Shrivastav, Deputy Director, Industrial Health and Safety, Ragarh, said a probe had revealed safety equipment was not provided to workers and there was no trained supervisor at the time of cleaning of the chamber.


The factory has been sealed after the incident.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading