Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon Dies at 90 in Raipur

During his long political career, he has served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab.

Updated:August 14, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon Dies at 90 in Raipur
File Photo of Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon. (Photo: News18)
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon died on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Tandon was admitted to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness, an official said.

Tandon, 90, felt uneasy this morning following which he was rushed to the state-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here, the governor's secretary, Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, told PTI.

He has been kept in the hospital's critical care unit and is under observation, Jaiswal said, but did not divulge any further details.

Tandon, one of the founder members of the Jansangh which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), became the governor of Chhattisgarh in July 2014.

During his long political career, he has served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab.

The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during Emergency.

