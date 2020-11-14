Chhattisgarh Govt Forms Panel to Probe IPS Officer's Suicide in 2012

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has constituted a five-member panel to probe the suicide of an IPS officer in 2012, who was Bilaspur district's Superintendent of Police (SP) at that time, an official said on Saturday. This comes seven years after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its closure report in the case, in which it had ruled out any foul play, the official said.

"The committee is headed by Director General (Jail) Sanjay Pillai, and has Inspector General of Police (IGP- Bilaspur range) Dipanshu Kabra, IGP Surguja range Ratan Lal Dangi, Bilaspur SP Prashant Agrawal and Bilaspur Zonal SP Archana Jha as its members," he said. Rahul Sharma (37), a 2002-batch Chhattisgarh cadre IPS officer, had shot himself dead with his service pistol in the police officers' mess in Bilaspur on March 12, 2012, he said.

The BJP government at that time had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. "The CBI investigation had ruled out any foul play in his death and it had filed its closure report in September 2013," he said.

A suicide note written by Sharma was recovered from the spot, based on which the CBI had carried out its investigation, he said. "Eight years after the incident, the panel formed by the incumbent government will carry out an extensive probe into some points mentioned by the CBI in its self contained note related to the incident," the official said.

The officer, however, did not divulge the details of the points of the probe.

.