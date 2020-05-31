INDIA

1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh Govt Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines, Inter-state Travel Remains Banned With Exceptions

Migrant workers carrying their belongings walk back to their shelter after they heard that no train is scheduled for today to their home state of central Chhattisgarh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Migrant workers carrying their belongings walk back to their shelter after they heard that no train is scheduled for today to their home state of central Chhattisgarh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

For resuming inter-state and intra-state bus services, a separate order will be issued by the transport department, officials said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday said inter-state travel without requisite permission from authorities will continue to remain prohibited.

For resuming inter-state and intra-state bus services, a separate order will be issued by the transport department, officials said.

Chhattisgarh General Administration Department secretary Kamalpreet Singh issued fresh guidelines on Sunday evening in view of the Union Home ministry's directive to extend lockdown in containment zones till June 30, along with easing of restrictions in other segments, a public relations department official said.

"As per the guidelines, ban on inter-state transport of people will remain in effect as earlier. People will have to get an e-pass for inter-state travel. Similarly, people will have to apply for e-pass for inter-district travel," he said.

"All sports complexes, stadiums, parks, restaurants, hotel-bars and clubs will remain shut till June 7 in the state. In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed. Plying of commercial autorickshaws and taxis have been allowed across the state except in containment zones from May 28," he added.

The state government had already allowed opening of all non-prohibited shops and establishments six days a week from 7 am to 7 pm across the state, except those located in shopping malls and containment zones.


