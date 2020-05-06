Chhattisgarh Govt Launches Website for Home Delivery Of Alcohol to Stop Crowding at Wine Shops

Bhopal: To discourage people from crowding at liquor outlets during the coronavirus lockdown, Chhattisgarh government has launched an online portal for home delivery of alcohol.

The service, which is available only to those who are in 'green zones', has been launched to ensure the wine shops aren’t flooded with buyers as has been the case since May 4 when the ban on liquor sale was lifted, an official from Chhattisgarh government said on Tuesday.

For online orders, the state government has offered a link pertaining to Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL). However, people will have to shell out extra bucks for these orders as the state has levied a cess of Rs 120 per bottle for home delivery boys who will be hired through placement agencies. The customers can also download an app on Google Play store to order alcohol.

Upto 5,000 ml of liquor can be purchased in one go from the web portal, a statement from the Chhattisgarh government said. The state governments in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and others have found it difficult to contain the heavy rush at liquor shops after they were thrown open on May 4.

The liquor industry body International Spirits and Winers Association of India (ISWAI) had suggested several measures to maintain social distance as well as promote the sale of liquor which included home delivery of liquor by retail outlets.

