1-min read

Chhattisgarh Govt Makes Masks Compulsory in Public Places to Prevent Covid-19

People can use triple layer masks available in the market or home-made face covers, and home-made masks could be reused after washing properly, an official said.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday made wearing face masks mandatory in public places in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Health and Family Welfare Department issued the order in the evening, an official here said.

"Health experts have suggested that wearing face masks or covers is essential in prevention and control of COVID-19.

"So under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Chhattisgarh Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations and Chhattisgarh Public Health Act 1949, it has been made

mandatory for every person to wear face mask in public places," he said.

People can use triple layer masks available in the market or home-made face covers, and home-made masks could be reused after washing properly, she added.

Scarf or handkerchief could also be used in place of mask but it should cover the nose and mouth fully, the official said.

Legal action will be taken against those not wearing masks in public places, she added.



To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

